Vancouver’s very own bbno$ (pronounced “baby no money”) was a surprise guest at the Canucks’ game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. And he made sure to make a splash in front of the hometown crowd.

Donning a green morph suit reminiscent of Vancouver’s 2011 Stanley Cup Final run, the local songwriter got the Canucks’ faithful fired up between whistles, performing in the stands.

Then, later in the game, the ‘Lalala’ rapper reemerged dressed in a full Canucks player’s uniform, this time taking to the ice to perform a few of his hit tracks during the first intermission.

But rapping while skating did not prove to be an easy task as the 28-year-old took a mid-song tumble at centre ice during his performance.

Being a good sport about it, bbno$ shared a video of the blooper on X with a caption that read “i fell lol.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is bbno$!” the Vancouver native yelled while lying on the ice.

Luckily, he was able to play it off, seamlessly transitioning into his next song without even getting up.

“This is my brand new song called lil’ freak,” he added as backup dancers surrounded him.

Unfortunately for fans at Rogers Arena, bbno$ wasn’t the only one in a Canucks uniform to lose his footing as the home team fell to Dallas by a score of 3-1, missing their chance to clinch a playoff spot.

With that said, Vancouver remains in first place in the NHL’s Pacific Division with an impressive record of 45-20-8 on the season.

The Canucks will give it another go this Sunday with an afternoon game against the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM PT.

As for whether fans can expect more mid-game entertainment, that remains to be seen…