Canucks fans react to playoff ticket prices

Vancouver Canucks playoff tickets went on sale via a pre-sale this morning, for fans that had access to a special code.

It’s the first time the Canucks have been able to sell Stanley Cup playoff tickets in nine years, so needless to say, they’ll be in high demand.

The Canucks are well aware of that fact, judging by the prices.

There was some sticker shock from fans on social media, reacting to how much it’ll cost to attend a playoff game at Rogers Arena.

Just logged onto the #Canucks playoff pre sale. Cheapest available for Game 1 $266, Game 2 is $248. Wowza. pic.twitter.com/8LGSYLo6fr — Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) March 28, 2024

#canucks fans won’t be happy with these first round prices… starting at 299 in the uppers…. pic.twitter.com/8PzV48u3Md — Arancesco Faquilini (@YYJTrades) March 28, 2024

if i didn’t have season tickets for the canucks i would be crying getting good playoffs tickets 😭 pic.twitter.com/lqajwpDGBt — a💘 (@hischier19) March 28, 2024

Cheapest seats for Canucks playoff tickets for round 1 are $200 each after fees lol — Chester Ming (@ChesterM222) March 28, 2024

Ticket prices increase for the playoffs, getting more expensive for each round should the Canucks be lucky enough to play games at Rogers Arena beyond Round 1 for the first time since 2011.

One Canucks season ticket member told Daily Hive that tickets to a first-round game cost $128 for their upper bowl seats. The same seat during the regular season cost between $60 (for regular-priced game) and $119.10 (marquee game).

Tickets in that price range are likely already snapped up, though.

Season ticket members get the first option to buy playoff tickets, with pre-sale access coming afterwards. We’ll see how many tickets remain for the general public, though anyone can now sign up for “early access.”

Me looking for any way to be able to afford #canucks playoff tickets pic.twitter.com/BKB3xpil4S — Ken Leech 🇨🇦🍁 (@KenLinVanC) March 28, 2024

Going to need to refinance my house for playoff tickets. #canucks — R Yap (@Kaotikz3000) March 28, 2024

If the #Canucks it to the Stanley Cup finals my playoff tickets will be around $4700 total for the entirety for 2 upper bowl seats. My season ticket cost for 2 upper bowl seats for 41 games plus preseason was $4500. Regardless I'm pumped for Canucks playoff hockey! pic.twitter.com/RV6IAQf39H — DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic) March 28, 2024

There are three ways the Canucks can clinch a playoff spot tonight, with the simplest being a win against the Dallas Stars on home ice.

The regular season wraps up on April 18, with the first Canucks playoff game likely coming just a few days later.