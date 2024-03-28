SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans react to playoff ticket prices

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Mar 28 2024, 8:30 pm
Canucks fans react to playoff ticket prices
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks playoff tickets went on sale via a pre-sale this morning, for fans that had access to a special code.

It’s the first time the Canucks have been able to sell Stanley Cup playoff tickets in nine years, so needless to say, they’ll be in high demand.

The Canucks are well aware of that fact, judging by the prices.

There was some sticker shock from fans on social media, reacting to how much it’ll cost to attend a playoff game at Rogers Arena.

Ticket prices increase for the playoffs, getting more expensive for each round should the Canucks be lucky enough to play games at Rogers Arena beyond Round 1 for the first time since 2011.

One Canucks season ticket member told Daily Hive that tickets to a first-round game cost $128 for their upper bowl seats. The same seat during the regular season cost between $60 (for regular-priced game) and $119.10 (marquee game).

Tickets in that price range are likely already snapped up, though.

Season ticket members get the first option to buy playoff tickets, with pre-sale access coming afterwards. We’ll see how many tickets remain for the general public, though anyone can now sign up for “early access.”

 

There are three ways the Canucks can clinch a playoff spot tonight, with the simplest being a win against the Dallas Stars on home ice.

The regular season wraps up on April 18, with the first Canucks playoff game likely coming just a few days later.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop