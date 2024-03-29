The Vancouver Canucks had a chance to reclaim top spot overall in the Western Conference on Thursday night.

Instead, they ended up losing 3-1 against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena.

The loss puts them three points back of Dallas in the Western Conference standings. The Canucks are still six points up on the Edmonton Oilers for tops in the Pacific Division, although the Oilers have two games in hand.

Vancouver will end their season-long nine-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon at 12:30pm.

Most of the game was tied until the Stars scored a power play goal with less than four minutes to play.

However, it was their first power play goal of the game which will stand out to Canucks fans.

Stars forward Jason Robertson seemed to knock down the puck with a high stick while the Canucks were on the power play. The Stars would go onto open the score 1-0 on a goal by Roope Hintz.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet challenged the play, but he was unsuccessful.

J.T. Miller scored the Canucks only goal of the game, and his game was chanted by the crowd once again.

However, the night wouldn’t end in the Canucks favour, as Victoria, B.C. native Jamie Benn scored the winner on the power play with 3:08 to go in the third period.

Jason Robertson sealed the deal with an empty netter.

Canucks’ Joshua impactful in return

The last time Canucks fans saw Dakota Joshua in a hockey game, he was one of the best skaters on the ice during a 4-2 win over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

Seven weeks later in his return, Joshua was still one of the best Canucks skaters on the ice.

The 27-year-old had a team-high six hits in the loss. He was also the first Canucks forward over the boards on the penalty kill, often alonside Teddy Blueger, against the Stars and their ninth-best power play in the NHL.

Midway through the third period, Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen rocked Joshua head-first into the boards during a play in which the Michigan native never had control of the puck.

Miro Heiskanen with a dangerous interference play on Dakota Joshua. No penalty was called on this play. #Canucks | #TexasHockey

🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/rEpSs0nmsa — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) March 29, 2024

Joshua went after Heiskanen on the play, but no penalties were assessed.

Between this play and the Robertson high stick, it was yet another game where Canucks fans could have been mad at the refs. At least Joshua finished the rest of the game for Vancouver.

More to come…