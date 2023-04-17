Electricity has been restored to a neighbourhood in Vancouver after an eagle collided with the power line Monday morning.

BC Hydro confirmed that it happened in the Kitsilano area just after 8 am and resulted in a power outage for about 1,600 customers.

“…We sometimes face challenges with wildlife and birds coming into contact with our power lines, and wherever possible we try to prevent it,” a spokesperson for BC Hydro told Daily Hive.

“I can tell you it’s rare for an eagle to make contact with our infrastructure.”

Neighbours in a Facebook community group said some people heard a bang as a result of the incident, and that wires were down in the area for some time. Traffic lights were also impacted by the outage. No human beings were hurt.

Many posted that they were sad that the eagle had died.

Power was restored after 1 pm to the area east of Arbutus Street, north of King Edward Avenue, south of Creelman Avenue, and west of Burrard Street.