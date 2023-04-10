Vancouver saw a historically low amount of rain in March

Vancouver saw a historically low amount of rain this March.

The city some residents know as Raincouver was slouching when it comes to precipitation in March, but based on what we’ve seen so far in April, we could be seeing the opposite this month.

While the city can temporarily see clearly now after a weekend weather event that saw lots of rainfall, there’s more rain on the way.

A historically dry March

Vancouver Weather Records has been tracking the recent rainfall amounts, and it turns out March saw one of the lowest rainfall totals in recorded history.

For only the fourth time in recorded history, Vancouver saw less than 40 mm of rain this March, with rainfall amounts totalling 38.1 mm for the month.

For only the 4th time in recorded history, #Vancouver had less than 40mm of rain during a March (March 2023). #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/KfpiDDn2YG — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) April 9, 2023

In one response to the tweet from Vancouver Weather Records, someone replied, “What is scary is that four of the five driest March months have occurred since 2019!” likely referencing climate change playing a part.

This past weekend, a weather alert suggested that Metro Vancouver would see up to 150 mm of rain, but even though that alert is over, there’s more rain on the way. The weekend also got quite blustery:

Decent blow by April standards. Wind gusts 60-80 km/h across exposed coastal sections for this Easter Sunday. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/H4LkxSdkky — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) April 9, 2023

This week, rainfall amounts could reach up to 40 mm with some breaks of sun.

Temperatures will also hover just above single digits, though overnight lows could reach near freezing, according to The Weather Network.