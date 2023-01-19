Group claims it's bringing back 4/20 to Vancouver's Sunset Beach

A new group of organizers say they’re bringing back the 4/20 demonstration to Vancouver’s Sunset Beach after a three-year hiatus.

The infamous event drew tens of thousands of attendees to the West End for many years, where a cannabis farmers’ market was set up and performers sang for the crowd from a stage.

But COVID-19 restrictions put a stop to the massive event in 2020 and 2021, and the original organizers of 420 Vancouver said there wasn’t enough time after restrictions lifted to organize an event in 2022.

Another group stepped up to put together a 4/20 market at the Vancouver Art Gallery in 2022, but it wasn’t as well-attended as the Sunset Beach event and now that group’s website is no longer active.

This week, a third group called World Cannabis Events sent out a news release saying it’s taking the reins to bring the Sunset Beach event back.

“The past few years have been a test of resilience; but we have persevered. Now, it’s time to come together and make our voices heard, while also basking in the glory of Canadian cannabis culture,” Brynn Jones, communion director with World Cannabis Events, said in the release.

However, a spokesperson for the City of Vancouver said officials are in the dark about the event.

“At this time, The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has not had contact with the event organizers and cannot confirm any unsanctioned event details,” Danielle Perras said.

In years past, the 4/20 event was well-attended and popular with cannabis proponents, but it typically draws the ire of the Vancouver Park Board because it went ahead without permits.

This year’s event will start at noon on April 20 and run until 10 pm, according to World Cannabis Events. There will be a group countdown to when the clock strikes 4:20 pm.

The “high holiday” is celebrated around the world and primarily advocates for legalization. Now that cannabis is legal in Canada, many advocates are calling for more affordable access and legislation changes to favour smaller-scale producers.