Let it rain: Vancouver to become slushville with lots of wet weather coming

Just days after a near record-breaking snowstorm, Vancouver is a slushy mess, but lots of rain and wet weather will likely see things get a little icky before they get better.

Wild snowfall totals were recorded around Metro Vancouver and other parts of BC, but there is no more snow in the forecast; instead, it is being traded for rain, and lots and lots of it.

Over the next seven days, Vancouver could see nearly 80 mm of rainfall. And the long-range forecast suggests it won’t stop there.

Calling it a “historic thump of snow,” The Weather Network says we’re currently in the “final act” of the wintry pattern we’ve been experiencing. There’s also potentially some freezing rain in store for parts of the province.

Temperatures will be warming up quite significantly compared to the frigid cold Vancouver has been seeing over the last couple of weeks, with highs of 9°C expected next week.

The 14-day forecast suggests the sun may appear at a few points, but more rain is expected, potentially up to 100 mm between January 27 and February 2.

While Vancouver will mainly deal with rain and wet weather for the next while, higher elevations could still see some bouts of snow.

“Warmer air filtering in will eventually force a transition over to a cold rain that’ll persist throughout the rest of Friday.”