Wild weather: Freezing rain is now coming down in Vancouver, Surrey, and Abbotsford

It’s been a wild weather week in BC, and it’s not over yet. Freezing rain is falling in parts of the South Coast, and it’s expected to stay wet as the warm-up is not far behind it.

“A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air under outflow conditions will produce an extended period of freezing rain,” the warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) reads in part.

“The freezing rain will persist through [Thursday night] over Surrey and Langley then transition to rain. Freezing rain will continue through Friday morning over Abbotsford and Friday afternoon over Chilliwack then change to rain,” it added.

Other areas will see snow overnight and then switch to rain, such as Hope and parts of the Coquihalla Highway near the Fraser Valley.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” ECCC said.

⚠️#BCHwy1 Westbound vehicle incident has the left lane blocked after Annis Rd. Emergency crews are on scene. Watch for traffic control and pass with caution. #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/aRhG0Qbbmc — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 19, 2024

In Vancouver, one X user has noticed that freezing rain hitting car windshields is even making a sound and bouncing off.

Hey #Vancouver?! “Snow” making a sound & bouncing off your windshield? That’s either not snow or snow mixed w/ snow pellets (GS) or ice pellets (PL). GS occur when snow partially melts & refreezes. PL when snow turns to rain and refreezes. Both indicating we have warmer air… pic.twitter.com/gMZ1KpWCO5 — Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@RyanVoutilainen) January 19, 2024

According to other social media users, the freezing rain has started to fall in other parts of Metro Vancouver.

Freezing rain has begun to fall here in Coquitlam. Currently -1.3 C. — Jim Attridge (@jattridge) January 19, 2024

Meanwhile, in Surrey, road conditions have already been impacted, causing TransLink to temporarily detour buses.

“#RiderAlert 321 Surrey Central Station/Scott Road Station detour. From temporary terminus at 152 St & 16 Ave, resume regular route due to road conditions,” a post on X reads.

It comes after hundreds of crashes in the region since last Thursday, when temperatures dropped to unseasonably cold levels and we saw our first significant snowfall of the season.

By Wednesday morning, the area had warmed up, but nearly a foot and a half of snow was dumped in many areas.

Sadly for those who have been taking advantage of the snowfall to toboggan on the local hills, or even roads, the rain is expected to wash that away, and the temperature will get closer to 6°C by Saturday.