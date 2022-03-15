Super soaker: Yesterday was Vancouver's rainiest March 14 in 15 years

Raincouver lived up to its name on Monday, when nearly 36 mm fell at Vancouver International Airport and a blanket of humidity settled on the city, making it the wettest day of the year.

Sometimes, the weather likes to remind us that we do live in a temperate rainforest — and it gets soggy every springtime — but yesterday, the rain was loud, pounding, and as it turns out, record breaking!

To add to the rain, it was also an extraordinarily muggy day, with mean humidity reaching a new record.

With a mean humidity of 96.8%, yesterday was #Vancouver‘s moistest Mar 14th since records began in 1953. #YvrWx #BCWx pic.twitter.com/oyFpTZ1YKB — Vancouver Weather Records (@YVR__Weather) March 15, 2022

According to data from Environment Canada, the last time we saw more rain on a March 14 was back in 2007, when 39.2 mm of rain fell.

But in the years between 2007 and 2022, it was drier for the city, according to records from Environment Canada.

On March 14, 1997, Vancouver saw 48.4 mm or rain, while in 1974, we saw 49.3 mm.

Extreme weather became more common in BC this season, with rainfall warnings issued over the days leading up to the 14th, so the drenching wasn’t a total surprise.

With nowhere to go except indoors, the wettest day of 2022 was ideal for staying inside, getting cozy with a movie, and listening to the rain pound on the roof.

I love the Vancouver rain so much (I say that unironically I actually love it) — Zookalooza (@Zookalooza) March 15, 2022

March 15 is slightly drier so far, but the rain’s still coming and the week looks like it’ll be mostly cloudy.

Keep your fingers crossed for a spring that’s not false and sunshine that sticks around over the coming weeks. Once it starts in earnest, the rain will probably let up for the most part until the fall.