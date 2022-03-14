Curated

The most anticipated new movies coming to Canada this spring (TRAILERS)

Ty Jadah
|
Mar 14 2022, 8:37 pm


As spring comes hurtling towards us, so too does an impressive slate of new movies.

Winter is a fun time to cozy up and watch flicks on streaming services sure, but something about the AC and nice weather make movie theatres very enticing once the weather heats up.

And as the weather heats up, so too does Hollywood’s list of movies that will be coming to Canada this year. From the usual crop of superhero movies, sci-fis, thrillers, comedies, dramas, some dinosaurs, and everything in between, here are the popular movies and corresponding dates coming to Canadian theatres this spring (until the blockbuster summer season kicks off on June 21.)

Friday, March 25:

The Lost City 

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Romance (PG-13)

  • Stars: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt
  • Directors: Aaron and Adam Nee

Infinite Storm

Drama | Thriller (Rated R)

  • Stars: Naomi Watts, Denis O’Hare, Billy Howle, Eliot Sumner
  • Director: Malgorzata Szumowska

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Sci-Fi (Rated R)

  • Stars: Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong
  • Directors: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Friday, April 1:

Morbius

Action | Adventure | Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi | Thriller (PG-13)

  • Stars: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris
  • Director: Daniel Esponosa

The Contractor

Action | Thriller (Rated R)

  • Stars: Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs, Ben Foster, Kiefer Sutherland
  • Director: Tarik Saleh

Friday, April 8:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Animation | Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Sci-Fi  (PG-13)

  • Stars: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey
  • Director:  Jeff Fowler

Ambulance

Action | Crime | Drama | Thriller (Rated R)

  • Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt
  • Director: Michael Bay

Friday, April 15:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Adventure | Family | Fantasy (PG-13)

  • Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law
  • Director:  David Yates

Father Stu

Drama (Rated R)

  • Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Annet Mahendru, Jacki Weaver
  • Director: Rosalind Ross

Friday, April 22:

The Bad Guys

Animation | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Family (PG-13)

  • Stars: Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron
  • Director: Pierre Perifel

The Northman

Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Thriller (Rated R)

  • Stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke
  • Director: Robert Eggers

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Action | Comedy | Crime | Thriller

  • Stars: Nicolas Cage, Jacob Scipio, Pedro Pascal, Ike Barinholtz
  • Director: Tom Gormican

Friday, May 6

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Sci-Fi (PG-13)

  • Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Stewart, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen
  • Director: Sam Raimi

Friday, May 13:

Firestarter

Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi | Thriller (Rated R)

  • Stars: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kurtwood Smith, Gloria Reuben
  • Director:  Keith Thomas

Friday, May 20:

Downtown Abbey: A New Era

Drama | Romance (PG)

  • Stars: Tuppence Middleton, Maggie Smith, Hugh Dancy, Michelle Dockery
  • Director: Simon Curtis

Men

Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi (Rated R)

  • Stars: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Gayle Rankin, Paapa Essiedu
  • Director: Alex Garland

Friday, May 27:

Top Gun: Maverick

Action | Drama

  • Stars: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly
  • Director: Joseph Kosinski

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Animation | Adventure | Comedy | Musical (PG-13)

  • Stars: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, Zach Galifianakis
  • Directors: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman

Friday, June 10:

Jurassic World Dominion

Action | Adventure | Sci-Fi | Thriller (PG-13)

  • Stars: Dichen Lachman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Sam Neill
  • Director: Colin Trevorrow

Lightyear

Animation | Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Sci-Fi (General)

  • Stars: Taika Waititi, Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, James Brolin
  • Director: Angus MacLane
+ Curated
