The most anticipated new movies coming to Canada this spring (TRAILERS)
As spring comes hurtling towards us, so too does an impressive slate of new movies.
Winter is a fun time to cozy up and watch flicks on streaming services sure, but something about the AC and nice weather make movie theatres very enticing once the weather heats up.
And as the weather heats up, so too does Hollywood’s list of movies that will be coming to Canada this year. From the usual crop of superhero movies, sci-fis, thrillers, comedies, dramas, some dinosaurs, and everything in between, here are the popular movies and corresponding dates coming to Canadian theatres this spring (until the blockbuster summer season kicks off on June 21.)
Friday, March 25:
The Lost City
Action | Adventure | Comedy | Romance (PG-13)
- Stars: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt
- Directors: Aaron and Adam Nee
Infinite Storm
Drama | Thriller (Rated R)
- Stars: Naomi Watts, Denis O’Hare, Billy Howle, Eliot Sumner
- Director: Malgorzata Szumowska
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Action | Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Sci-Fi (Rated R)
- Stars: Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong
- Directors: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Friday, April 1:
Morbius
Action | Adventure | Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi | Thriller (PG-13)
- Stars: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris
- Director: Daniel Esponosa
The Contractor
Action | Thriller (Rated R)
- Stars: Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs, Ben Foster, Kiefer Sutherland
- Director: Tarik Saleh
Friday, April 8:
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Animation | Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Sci-Fi (PG-13)
- Stars: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey
- Director: Jeff Fowler
Ambulance
Action | Crime | Drama | Thriller (Rated R)
- Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt
- Director: Michael Bay
Friday, April 15:
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Adventure | Family | Fantasy (PG-13)
- Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law
- Director: David Yates
Father Stu
Drama (Rated R)
- Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Annet Mahendru, Jacki Weaver
- Director: Rosalind Ross
Friday, April 22:
The Bad Guys
Animation | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Family (PG-13)
- Stars: Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron
- Director: Pierre Perifel
The Northman
Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Thriller (Rated R)
- Stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke
- Director: Robert Eggers
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Action | Comedy | Crime | Thriller
- Stars: Nicolas Cage, Jacob Scipio, Pedro Pascal, Ike Barinholtz
- Director: Tom Gormican
Friday, May 6
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Sci-Fi (PG-13)
- Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Stewart, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen
- Director: Sam Raimi
Friday, May 13:
Firestarter
Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi | Thriller (Rated R)
- Stars: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kurtwood Smith, Gloria Reuben
- Director: Keith Thomas
Friday, May 20:
Downtown Abbey: A New Era
Drama | Romance (PG)
- Stars: Tuppence Middleton, Maggie Smith, Hugh Dancy, Michelle Dockery
- Director: Simon Curtis
Men
Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi (Rated R)
- Stars: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Gayle Rankin, Paapa Essiedu
- Director: Alex Garland
Friday, May 27:
Top Gun: Maverick
Action | Drama
- Stars: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly
- Director: Joseph Kosinski
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Animation | Adventure | Comedy | Musical (PG-13)
- Stars: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, Zach Galifianakis
- Directors: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman
Friday, June 10:
Jurassic World Dominion
Action | Adventure | Sci-Fi | Thriller (PG-13)
- Stars: Dichen Lachman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Sam Neill
- Director: Colin Trevorrow
Lightyear
Animation | Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Sci-Fi (General)
- Stars: Taika Waititi, Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, James Brolin
- Director: Angus MacLane