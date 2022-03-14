As spring comes hurtling towards us, so too does an impressive slate of new movies.

Winter is a fun time to cozy up and watch flicks on streaming services sure, but something about the AC and nice weather make movie theatres very enticing once the weather heats up.

And as the weather heats up, so too does Hollywood’s list of movies that will be coming to Canada this year. From the usual crop of superhero movies, sci-fis, thrillers, comedies, dramas, some dinosaurs, and everything in between, here are the popular movies and corresponding dates coming to Canadian theatres this spring (until the blockbuster summer season kicks off on June 21.)

Friday, March 25:

The Lost City

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Romance (PG-13)

Stars: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt

Directors: Aaron and Adam Nee

Infinite Storm

Drama | Thriller (Rated R)

Stars: Naomi Watts, Denis O’Hare, Billy Howle, Eliot Sumner

Director: Malgorzata Szumowska

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Sci-Fi (Rated R)

Stars: Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong

Directors: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Friday, April 1:

Morbius

Action | Adventure | Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi | Thriller (PG-13)

Stars: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris

Director: Daniel Esponosa

The Contractor

Action | Thriller (Rated R)

Stars: Chris Pine, Gillian Jacobs, Ben Foster, Kiefer Sutherland

Director: Tarik Saleh

Friday, April 8:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Animation | Action | Adventure | Comedy | Family | Sci-Fi (PG-13)

Stars: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey

Director: Jeff Fowler

Ambulance

Action | Crime | Drama | Thriller (Rated R)

Stars: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Garret Dillahunt

Director: Michael Bay

Friday, April 15:

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Adventure | Family | Fantasy (PG-13)

Stars: Mads Mikkelsen, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law

Director: David Yates

Father Stu

Drama (Rated R)

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Annet Mahendru, Jacki Weaver

Director: Rosalind Ross

Friday, April 22:

The Bad Guys

Animation | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Family (PG-13)

Stars: Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron

Director: Pierre Perifel

The Northman

Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Thriller (Rated R)

Stars: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke

Director: Robert Eggers

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Action | Comedy | Crime | Thriller

Stars: Nicolas Cage, Jacob Scipio, Pedro Pascal, Ike Barinholtz

Director: Tom Gormican

Friday, May 6

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Sci-Fi (PG-13)

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Stewart, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen

Director: Sam Raimi

Friday, May 13:

Firestarter

Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi | Thriller (Rated R)

Stars: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kurtwood Smith, Gloria Reuben

Director: Keith Thomas

Friday, May 20:

Downtown Abbey: A New Era

Drama | Romance (PG)

Stars: Tuppence Middleton, Maggie Smith, Hugh Dancy, Michelle Dockery

Director: Simon Curtis

Men

Drama | Horror | Sci-Fi (Rated R)

Stars: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Gayle Rankin, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Alex Garland

Friday, May 27:

Top Gun: Maverick

Action | Drama

Stars: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly

Director: Joseph Kosinski

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Animation | Adventure | Comedy | Musical (PG-13)

Stars: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, Zach Galifianakis

Directors: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman

Friday, June 10:

Jurassic World Dominion

Action | Adventure | Sci-Fi | Thriller (PG-13)

Stars: Dichen Lachman, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Sam Neill

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Lightyear

Animation | Action | Adventure | Drama | Family | Sci-Fi (General)