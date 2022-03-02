Rainbow alert: Vancouver reacts to intense bout of rain, hail, and thunder (VIDEOS)

It’s not often you hear thunder in Vancouver, but in the afternoon on Tuesday, March 1, a hush descended over the city as it listened to the sounds of intense rain, hail, and even a bit of thunder.

There was no weather alert or even a special weather statement in effect from Environment Canada when a wicked blast of rain whipped the city.

Rain could be heard on rooftops and against windows as it fell in sheets outside.

A quick look at the forecast showed that current conditions were “Thunderstorm with Heavy Rain” at YVR Airport, and multiple members of the Daily Hive editorial staff reported hearing rolling thunder.

Be on the lookout for any double rainbows out there, Vancouver, as colourful arches sprung up in the sunny skies immediately after the rain cleared.

Vancouverites were quick to post their snaps and videos of the weather to social media after it went from not even a sprinkle to a torrential downpour in seconds.

This is the kind of rainfall I grew up to. If it weren’t for the Canadian flag, I would think I’m back in Manila. Another year of fucked up weather, here we come. It never rains like this in Vancouver. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CgraSWvguR — Ariela (@arielaaaaaaaa) March 2, 2022

From not even a sprinkle to this in a matter of minutes. Sky just opened up and released torrential rain in Kits. Not sure where it’s headed next but get ready to get wet. 💦. #Vancouver #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/rNfKZJbkAn — Wayne Leslie (@WayneRLeslie) March 2, 2022

When Vancouver weather can't make up its mind. Huge downpour, thunderstorm and now sunshine…#Rain #Vancouverweather pic.twitter.com/YqF2C5wm0A — Valerie Leung (@v_leungg) March 2, 2022