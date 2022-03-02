NewsWeather

Rainbow alert: Vancouver reacts to intense bout of rain, hail, and thunder (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 2 2022, 12:35 am
Rainbow alert: Vancouver reacts to intense bout of rain, hail, and thunder (VIDEOS)
ND700/Shutterstock

It’s not often you hear thunder in Vancouver, but in the afternoon on Tuesday, March 1, a hush descended over the city as it listened to the sounds of intense rain, hail, and even a bit of thunder.

There was no weather alert or even a special weather statement in effect from Environment Canada when a wicked blast of rain whipped the city.

Rain could be heard on rooftops and against windows as it fell in sheets outside.

A quick look at the forecast showed that current conditions were “Thunderstorm with Heavy Rain” at YVR Airport, and multiple members of the Daily Hive editorial staff reported hearing rolling thunder.

vancouver weather

Be on the lookout for any double rainbows out there, Vancouver, as colourful arches sprung up in the sunny skies immediately after the rain cleared.

Vancouverites were quick to post their snaps and videos of the weather to social media after it went from not even a sprinkle to a torrential downpour in seconds.

 

