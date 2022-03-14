Rainfall warning issued for Vancouver with up to 80mm expected

Environment Canada’s rainfall warning for Vancouver continued Monday morning with the weather agency forecasting between 50 and 80 millimetres of precipitation to fall on the city.

The warning applies to Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, and the Fraser Valley north of the Fraser River.

“As a storm moves across the region, periods of heavy rain will continue today and ease Tuesday morning,” Environment Canada said. “The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains.”

The downpour could cause flash flooding, and Environment Canada advised residents to stay away from low-lying areas.

It’s supposed to continue raining through Tuesday, but a sunny day is expected on Wednesday.