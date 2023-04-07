"Rainfall event" expected to drench Metro Vancouver this weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued an alert for a “long duration rainfall event” to accompany the Easter long weekend in Metro Vancouver.

The special weather alert was issued on Friday morning, which calls for significant rainfall amounts for Metro Vancouver, ranging between 30 to 150 mm.

On top of potentially large amounts of rain, ECCC warns that “rising freezing levels with melting snow will give rise to increased river flows and possible localized flooding.”

ECCC’s alert impacts all of Metro Vancouver, though total rainfall amounts will vary “considerably” based on location and elevation.

The rain is expected to begin tonight over Vancouver Island and Saturday morning over the Lower Mainland. ECCC says it will continue into Saturday night, and a second system will arrive on Sunday.

“Strong southwest flows will direct two systems towards the south coast over the Easter long weekend,” reads the alert from ECCC.

“Generally speaking, higher rainfall amounts are expected over West Vancouver, the North Shore and Howe Sound region over the higher terrain.”

ECCC doesn’t state when the Metro Vancouver rainfall event will end, but the forecast suggests that we might be dealing with the rain until at least mid-next week.

Temperatures are forecast to hover in the lower double digits, with highs of 13˚C expected late next week.