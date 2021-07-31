NewsWeather

It's raining in Vancouver for the first time in 46 days

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jul 31 2021, 11:10 am
It's raining in Vancouver for the first time in 46 days
Maridav/Shutterstock

For the first time in 46 days, it’s raining in Vancouver.

Following a month and a half of devastating heat, wildfires, and drought, residents took to social media to share their elation at Saturday morning’s showers.

Despite the showers, Metro Vancouver remains under a heat warning. Environment Canada has also issued a special air quality statement for the region.

According to the weather authority’s forecast, temperatures will remain upwards of 25°C through Wednesday, accompanied by clear, sunny skies.

The city is expected to cool down to 22°C on Thursday, with a 60% chance of showers in the evening forecast.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT