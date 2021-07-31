It's raining in Vancouver for the first time in 46 days

For the first time in 46 days, it’s raining in Vancouver.

Following a month and a half of devastating heat, wildfires, and drought, residents took to social media to share their elation at Saturday morning’s showers.

Oh that smell. That sweet, sweet smell of wet pavement 😭it finally rained here in Vancouver. #VancouverHeatWave #VancouverRain pic.twitter.com/DWdwm9J5U9 — Wes Regan (@411Regan) July 31, 2021

For a someone who has lived in Vancouver for years this is one of the only times I’m happy to see it rain ☔️#bcstorm #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/gqIUnnPXAr — Darc’ (@darcman99) July 31, 2021

Vancouver’s gone 45 days without rain, which, apart from climate issues, also raised a serious identity crisis. That ended this morning. #bcstorm — wordmerchant (@MarathonMatson) July 31, 2021

#Vancouver is known for its rain. After #BCheatdome, hundreds of #BCwildfires and 45 days of no rain, grateful for a few drops… more is even better… #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/xxXRoAc3hb — Cindy (@thegreenpagesBC) July 31, 2021

I woke up thinking the dark vancouver sky was from wildfires, but they are in fact clouds full of delicious summer rain – the kind that is perfect for dancing barefoot and breathing deep the smell of life. — Arlie 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 they | them | iel (@ArlieBelliveau) July 31, 2021

A few raindrops started in Coquitlam…..don’t think I’ve ever been so excited for even a little precipitation #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/eYcAekvkwE — Jess Turn (@turn_jess) July 31, 2021

Despite the showers, Metro Vancouver remains under a heat warning. Environment Canada has also issued a special air quality statement for the region.

According to the weather authority’s forecast, temperatures will remain upwards of 25°C through Wednesday, accompanied by clear, sunny skies.

The city is expected to cool down to 22°C on Thursday, with a 60% chance of showers in the evening forecast.