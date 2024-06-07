It has been a heck of a time over at 102.7 FM over the last couple of years, and now The Peak seems to be making a comeback in Vancouver.

The Peak website proudly proclaims, “We’re back!”

“Rediscover alternative music,” the website adds.

There are now more ways to listen and new features, but not everyone is stoked about the news.

Former Now!radio hosts Jaclyn Tatay and Brayden Mack are now listed as hosts of The Peak.

An Instagram post by The Peak suggests that the Vancouver radio station will be on the air on weekdays, and they’re celebrating the comeback with free tickets to Cage the Elephant, Ocean Alley, the Arkells, Passenger, Royel Otis, Tokyo Police Club, “and more!”

In a statement from Pattison Media Group, which owns The Peak, it claims to have learned “valuable lessons.”

“The Peak, which moved exclusively to streaming and on HD2 in July of 2022, is famous for being the leader for the best Alternative music and for showcasing new and upcoming local and international artists. Now restored to its home on FM at 102.7, while also remaining on HD,” the statement says.

It adds, “The Peak promise to its listeners is more music every hour. When we do stop the music for ads, it will be for no more than 2 minutes. That means MORE of the music you love, every hour!”

While most responded to The Peak’s Instagram post with delight, not everyone was thrilled about the news.

Former host Charis Hogg called it “deplorable” in a post on X.

“Execs at Pattison played with people’s lives and livelihoods with the Now experiment. They wasted millions and put workers through hell. We knew it wouldn’t work. Guess how many execs still have their jobs,” Hogg wrote.

She, co-host Jeremy Baker, and Jason Manning were fired by The Peak before the station transitioned to Now!radio.

Others echoed her sentiments.