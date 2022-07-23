"Taking the alternative route": Changes coming to Vancouver radio station

Some big changes are coming to a beloved Vancouver radio station — but don’t worry, THE PEAK isn’t calling it quits.

In a release, we’re being told THE PEAK is “breaking the mold and moving to 102.7 HD2 on your HD enabled car radio,” starting Monday July 25.

According to Program Director Russell James, you can still hear the station you know and love on all the same streaming platforms you’re used to.

“It’s really awesome to lead this team down this new and exciting path where we can defy the norm and build something really cool,” says James.

Favourite PEAK hosts are coming along for the ride — you can hear “The Early Show” weekdays, hosted by Charis and Jeremy, and catch Music Director Jason Manning in the afternoons.

“The music has always been what defines us and that is not changing. In fact, moving away from traditional FM means we have more freedom with our playlist and can get away with stuff others can’t!”

The station says it will continue to bring listeners “closer to the music” with indie music features and exclusive experiences like the live PEAK Lounge.

The station is available online, on THE PEAK App, on your smart speaker — and, of course, you can listen on your HD enabled car radio at 102.7 HD.

The station is also teasing that other changes will be announced on Monday. Stay tuned!