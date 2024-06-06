This morning, the family at The Zone 91.3 in Victoria announced that one of its longtime and most popular DJs, Dylan Willows, lost his battle to cancer.

“It is with the biggest broken heart that we tell you we’ve lost our brother, Dylan Willows,” The Zone said via social media. “We miss him indescribably, and we know you do, too. The Zone, and this city, will never be the same.”

The longtime radio DJ at the Zone was a familiar voice to many in Victoria. Many will remember his legacy, and he left a message for his fans, which The Zone shared below.

In February, Dylan Willows announced his decision to step down in an emotional on-air announcement, telling listeners about his recent cancer diagnosis.

The 44-year-old had Stage 4 uveal melanoma, a rare form of ocular (or eye) cancer. It was the second time he had battled the illness.

At age 25, he received the same diagnosis, which took his left eye. After his battle, he became a vocal advocate in the fight against cancer both on-air and off, sharing his experiences and often participating in fundraising efforts.

Willows was on the air for over 20 years at the Zone and, before that, spent some time working at The Beat in Vancouver. Together with his co-host Jason Lamb, he really found his stride. The duo provided an alternative voice for Victoria by observing and celebrating all of the weird and wonderful parts of Vancouver Island.

Never a face for just radio, he was also a fixture on stage at music festivals such as Rifflandia and Phillips’ Backyarder, lending his familiar voice to amp up the crowd between sets.

Willows, always going the extra mile for what he believed in, was also a fierce advocate for the local music scene. He helped bolster the careers of many Victoria acts, such as Current Swell, Jesse Roper, and Miina, who all credit him for their sucesses.

This past March, he sold out two nights at the Royal Theatre, where all of Victoria’s biggest bands got together in one room to help fundraise for his family. It was an emotional night.

The Zone said in its social media post that despite being a public person, Dylan was also “a very private person,” and the station is asking to give his family privacy during this time.

Any messages can be left on social media or sent to [email protected].