"This is stupid": Vancouver radio station fires three popular hosts

The Peak has announced three popular hosts “are no longer” with the radio station, and fans are not pleased with the news.

According to the posts on social media, Charis Hogg, Jeremy Baker and Jason Manning have been removed from their positions.

In a post on Facebook, the radio station says, “Charis and Jeremy as well as Jason Manning are no longer with THE PEAK. We wish them all the best and thank them for their contributions.”

Fans on Facebook don’t seem pleased with the news. One person posts, “This is stupid,” while another calls it a brutal decision.

Hogg, who hosted the morning show with Baker, seemed to take things in stride on Twitter.

Normally I don’t drink on a school night buuuut… I’m not setting an alarm 🙃 pic.twitter.com/mWjy9z4Yzf — Charis Hogg (@CharisHogg) January 12, 2023

Sorry to hear this Jeremy. I’m sure you’ll be back at in no time (if that’s what you want).

Solid guys don’t stay on the bench for long. — Matt Sutton (@SuttoZ953) January 12, 2023

Last year, The Peak moved over to HD2 to make room for a new station.

While The Peak isn’t on 102.7 FM anymore, it is available to listen on 102.7 HD2 if you have an HD-enabled car radio.