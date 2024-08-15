How a Vancouver talk station is defying "radio is dead" notion as it turns 80

Janet Brown in New West studio pic features: Janet Brown, Michelle Cyr, and Beth Leighton, next to CKNW's modern studio. (Amir Ali/Daily Hive | CKNW Archive)

An iconic Vancouver radio station is celebrating 80 years on the air, a mighty feat in a struggling industry.

You’ve likely heard some variation of the phrase “radio is dying,” but 980 CKNW has remained a survivor. Morning show host Simi Sara told Daily Hive in an exclusive interview why that is and what it means to her.

“I’ve been in the business for more than 30 years here in Vancouver, and NW has always been legendary. So, when I first started working there, I really couldn’t believe that I was working at CKNW,” Sara said.

Staying relevant in the digital age

The Vancouver talk radio station broadcasts out of the TD Tower in the heart of downtown Vancouver. But once upon a time, it was broadcast from New Westminster, hence the “NW” in the call sign.

“When I was a young reporter in a news or TV newsroom, you didn’t dare show up for that morning meeting without having listened to NW to find out what was going on,” recalled Sara.

Knowing what’s going on is one of the things that has kept CKNW relevant — the immediacy of the content. News can break on Monday morning, and politicians and leaders involved in that news are often put on the hot seat by the station’s hosts the very same day… if they’re brave enough.

When the World Wide Web changed our world as a human race, it also created new challenges for the radio industry.

“The internet had a huge impact, and all NW was really at a crossroads, I think, 50 years ago, starting to grapple with all of these new technologies.”

Sara said hearing that radio was dead was common and that podcasting was the way of the future. But CKNW does something that a podcast can’t do: it gives you timely information as it’s happening.

“A tough business…”

In recent weeks, we’ve published some stories about the ever-changing media and broadcasting landscape in Vancouver and Canada. Looking at radio alone, we shared how AM730, a Corus station, was shut down. The impact on listeners was immense when the all-traffic Vancouver radio station went off the air.

After that, Corus, which also owns CKNW, let go of many Global News employees.

“Nobody is immune to that. I think I’ve been laid off twice in this business. This is a tough business to be a part of. And I think we do it because we love it. We have a passion for it, not necessarily because it brings job security because there’s no such thing,” Sara reflected.

“CKNW is a brand in and of itself,” she added.

And it’s not just getting by by the skin of its teeth. In recent years, some CKNW shows have been among the top-rated in Vancouver, rivalling FM stations.

“It is really hard to be a number one radio station for 80 years.”

Another harsh reality that CKNW hosts have had to navigate and endure is listener feedback.

“The words are not even out of my mouth before somebody is telling you you’re wrong,” Sara said.

But it’s also a reminder of how engaged people are while listening to CKNW, something that Sara loves.

“Words are so important; that is a lesson I’ve learned. All this information, there’s so much stuff on the internet, and there’s a relentless barrage of news coming at you, but I’ve learned that every word I say is important because people hear it and absorb it, and they are listening.”

A legacy that won’t be forgotten

Many iconic names, including Simi Sara, have swept through CKNW over the last eight decades.

She took over the reins on the morning show from Jon McComb, who held the number one position for his morning show for years. Even though Sara has to wake up at 3 am for work every day, she somehow loves the hours.

Other former CKNW hosts you might recognize include Bill Good, Lynda Steele, former premier Christy Clark, Drex, and Jody Vance. Current hosts include former Global News reporter Jill Bennett, former reporter and politician Jas Johal, and former Postmedia reporter Mike Smyth. There are also reporters like Janet Brown, who enhance the local news coverage you can hear on CKNW.

We asked Sara what her favourite memory was from her time at CKNW, and her answer was one that many past and current hosts would likely share.

“Any time we are able to tell a story that makes a difference in somebody’s life, that’s my favourite thing. That’s what I like. That’s what I stay in this business for.”

Do you have a CKNW memory? Let us know in the comments.