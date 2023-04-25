Vancouver passes swimsuit policy after report of man wearing a sock

A recommendation to implement a swimsuit policy at Vancouver aquatic centres has been passed after concerns about a man wearing a sock.

Daily Hive reported on the recommendation when it first went public, which consisted of Vancouver Park Board staff hoping for a policy to limit inappropriate attire.

Since then, we’ve learned more about the situation, and an interview with Vancouver Park Board Commissioner Thomas Digby was particularly revealing when he spoke on CKNW Radio.

Digby was on the Jill Bennett Show when he dropped a bombshell.

He mentioned that things were “going too far” at pools, and Bennett made him elaborate.

“There is reference to a known person who likes to wear a sock and not on his foot,” he told Bennett.

He added, “Here in Canada, we’re good with breasts and butts, and we like to see the whole person; we’re generally good with that.”

Digby concluded that sometimes people go too far.

In response to the original recommendation, some folks had sinking feelings about the policy, with many concerns stemming from how subjective the idea of “inappropriate” was.

The park board noted items that were considered unacceptable, including:

Items designed for sexual/intimate purposes

Clothing that absorbs water, like jeans or sweatpants

Attire with long, flowing fabric

The new “Swim Attire for Public Aquatics Facilities Policy” policy will be implemented as a pilot for one year.

DECISION TONIGHT: The Board has passed the Swim Attire for Public Aquatics Facilities Policy with an amendment that it be implemented as a pilot for one year and that staff report back with findings from the pilot after that year. https://t.co/iPWRkKWcOq pic.twitter.com/d3ow7uLmq1 — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) April 25, 2023

Maybe the Vancouver Park Board should add some sock rules to its new swimsuit policy.