"It was joy": Popular Vancouver radio morning show hosts get canned

The Vancouver radio industry has suffered more losses, as a pair of morning show hosts recently got canned from a popular station that has undergone many changes over the past year.

Christy and Fraser, the morning show duo at 102.7 NOW!radio in Vancouver, formerly THE PEAK, posted to social media that they were fired.

A joint post from the duo said, “Sometimes life gives you crabs. We don’t have crabs but we did get fired from our job.”

The post has received a lot of reaction from the media community and fans of the Vancouver radio hosts.

“It wasn’t a job it was joy in our lives,” a portion of the Instagram blurb reads.

Farrell and Tuff didn’t seem to have any hard feelings.

“Pattison Media gave us the greatest gift, we will be forever grateful for our time with them.”

Charis Hogg, a former host at THE PEAK, wrote, “Can’t wait for our fired from Pattison Van luncheon.”

“Much love to you both,” Hogg added.

While we have yet to confirm it, according to staff pages at the 102.7 NOW!radio website, Christy and Fraser might not have been the only casualty.

When attempting to visit the page for afternoon host Denai Johnson, you’re met with a “page not found” error.

We’ve contacted the Jim Pattison Media Group for confirmation and more on what changes we might see at the Vancouver station.

Update:

Daily Hive has confirmed that Johnson has also lost her job.