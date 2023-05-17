Up for grabs: One of the largest cash prizes in Vancouver radio history

One of the largest cash prizes in Vancouver radio history is currently up for grabs, and all you need to do to win is use your ears.

Earlier this month, we reported that Z95.3’s ZFX contest jackpot had grown sizeably.

Well, each day since then, it has grown even more, and now it is a whopping $54,000.

The contest is called ZFX, and all the lucky winner needs to do is guess the mystery sound.

“If the mystery sound is not correctly identified before 3 pm today, Wednesday, May 17th, the ZFX Jackpot will be sitting at a life-changing $54,000,” reads a release from Z95.3.

“This jackpot not only marks a significant milestone for the ZFX contest but also one of the most significant cash prizes in Vancouver Radio history.”

If you’re interested in playing, make sure you visit the ZFX web page so you don’t suggest one of the responses that have already been incorrectly guessed.

Players can listen in to play at 8 am, 11 am, and 3 pm each weekday.

Melissa, Z Mornings producer, also chimed in.

“Every morning at 8 am when Ed and I give the keyword, it starts this roller coaster of emotions. When we call a friend of the show to play, knowing this money could change their lives in such a positive way is a feeling that is indescribable. We both have experienced the sweats in anticipation because the time from when the guess is given and when the fussy judge gives us their ruling feels like an eternity!”

This jackpot blows the previous one out of the water. On March 29, Pam S from Surrey won $28,000, identifying correctly that the sound was “breaking apart a head of lettuce.”

Press play to listen to this sound clip from when the jackpot was only a measly $47,000.