Iconic and beloved BC news anchor Deb Hope passes away

Deborra Hope, an iconic and beloved BC broadcaster who worked as an anchor for Global News for decades, has passed away.

Current Global News anchor, Coleen Christie, posted the tragic news in a now-deleted tweet, calling Hope an inspiration.

“Not only a total pro, Deb Hope was authentically kind on and off the air. She was one of my inspirations to become a journalist. My condolences to her husband, Roger, and her daughters Katherine and Roxanne.”

Global confirmed the news, stating that Hope passed away at 67.

“For two generations, Hope was one of the most iconic faces in BC,” read a Global News report.

Deb was the heart and soul of @GlobalBC.

Thinking of Roger and the Hope family. Thank you for sharing Deb with us. https://t.co/ymr7xgIlXg — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) May 15, 2023

Hope had retired back in 2014 when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Global News wrote that she could no longer recognize her husband, her daughters, or any of her family members.

In June 2022, Hope was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada for her contributions to journalism as a reporter and anchor “and for her tireless involvement as a volunteer.”

Hope was born in Trail, BC, and she regularly worked alongside another iconic face in BC news, Tony Parsons.

Journalists were tweeting their condolences for Hope, with many, like Christie, citing that she was an inspiration.