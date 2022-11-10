A snowman listens to Last Christmas by WHAM, probably. (A. Solano/Shutterstock)

If you’ve been dying to get into the Christmas spirit, The Breeze 104.3 will make it much easier for you, as the Vancouver radio station is turning on the Christmas music this weekend.

You’re either groaning at the thought of Christmas music in early November or jumping for joy. Either way, all of the classics will be played non-stop from November 12 to December 27, when the Vancouver radio station switches from Christmas tunes back to what it’s known for: relaxing favourites.

Listeners can expect to enjoy artists like Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, WHAM, Elton John, and Michael Buble in their Christmas glory.

“The holidays are a time for family and friends, for gratitude, sharing stories, watching movies and enjoying deliciously warm drinks. They are also a time to reflect and find things that bring joy and happiness into our life,” said Program Director Simone Grewal in a statement.

“We are hoping to lift spirits and bring a festive cheer to the city once again with Vancouver’s Christmas favourites.”

Last year, Breeze 104.3 flipped the switch to Christmas tunes right around the same time.

