"This is cowardice": Vancouver councillor speaks out after festival cancels Israeli play

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 12 2024, 7:21 pm
Mohab Mohamed | @PushFestival/Instagram

A Vancouver councillor is speaking out after a festival decided to cancel an Israeli play.

The conversation that has sparked online stems from the Push Festival’s decision to cancel an Israeli play called The Runner because of the concerns about it from an artist who has created a Palestinian installation that will be presented at the festival called Dear Laila.

The Push Festival has put out a statement about its decision, and there has been a lot of conversation about the move on X.

ABC Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung said she would not attend the festival over the decision.

“What’s next — removing books from library shelves?” she asked rhetorically.

Notable Vancouver Jewish Leader Ezra S. Shanken echoed Kirby-Yung’s views about the Vancouver festival’s decision to cancel the Israeli play.

Many have called out Kirby-Yung for being biased.

Others spoke about recent moves by her party.

According to the statement from organizers of the Vancouver art festival, concerns about the Israeli play by Palestinian artist Basel Zaraa had to do with how it depicted Palestinians.

Dear Laila is an installation I created for my young daughter, which tells the story of our family’s ongoing trauma and struggle as Palestinians exiled by Israel, starting with the massacre in our village of Tantura in Palestine in 1948,” they said.

“I cannot agree for Dear Laila to be shown alongside The Runner, a play which reinforces dehumanizing narratives about Palestinians.”

He went on to say, “Palestinians appear in The Runner almost exclusively as perpetrators of violence. While the Israeli characters are vividly portrayed, the Palestinian characters don’t even have names and barely speak.”

Local bookstore Massy Books also chimed in on Kirby-Yung’s post among many publicly supporting Push Festival’s decision.

