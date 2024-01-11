15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 12 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

January rolls along with another great weekend full of fun events!

Check out these 15 great things to do around the city from January 12 to 14, including Vancouver Warriors, Bowie Ball, and more.

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Vanrays, Cass King and the Cassettes, Tequila Bats, and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a variety of movie screenings for the public at its branches throughout the month, and the best part is they’re free to check out.

On Saturday, January 13, check out A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, at the Kensington branch.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Kensington Branch – 1428 Cedar Cottage Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Head over to Steamworks for an unforgettable experience at Stardust – The New Family Friendly Drag Brunch! Whether you’re a fan of drag or simply looking for a unique and entertaining experience, this event is perfect for all ages and backgrounds.

When: January 14, 2024

Time: 12:30 pm

Where: Steamworks Brewpub — 375 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation; purchase online

What: It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns. For the 2024 run, there are 71 vendors in total, and a dozen of those are new participants.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.

Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from January 11 to February 4, 2024 (opening reception on January 11 from 6 to 8 pm, Meet the Artists event on January 14 from 2 to 3 pm)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue the new year with AHL home games against the Tuscan Roadrunners on January 12 and 13.

When: January 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

Learn how to make Indian Street Food that is all plant-based and packed full of flavour. You’ll enjoy a multi-course menu including bites like bhel puri rice crisps with chickpeas, potatoes and noodles with tamarind chutney, spiced vegetable fritters with mushrooms and cilantro, pumpkin and paneer spring rolls with mango chutney, and much more.

When: January 12, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Second Floor Bistro — 2665 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $120, register online

What: Hop in your Aston Martin DBS and head down to the Orpheum Theatre for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s Casino Royale in concert. Enjoy Daniel Craig’s first outing as James Bond on the big screen along with a full symphony orchestra bringing composer David Arnold’s musical score to life.

When: January 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Get ready for the Lunar New Year with a Johnnie Walker sampling and engraving experience at BCLIQUOR. Sample Johnnie Walker and get your purchased bottle engraved as a gift for yourself or someone special at several locations in January. Note: quantities are limited.

Saturday, January 13 at BCLIQUOR Langley – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 19 at BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 20 at BCLIQUOR 39 th & Cambie – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 26 at BCLIQUOR Westwood – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 27 at BCLIQUOR Richmond Brighouse – 2 to 6 pm

The complimentary tasting will include Johnnie Walker – 12-Year-Old Black Label, Johnnie Walker – 15-Year-Old Green Label, and Johnnie Walker – Gold Label Reserve.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various BCLIQUOR locations

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites guests to discover how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. The free guided tour will showcase a busy container depot, huge logistics warehouses, and Canada’s largest deep-sea container terminal. You can also get an up-close look at container ships loading and unloading at the Deltaport container terminal.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 10 am

Where: Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office – 5223 Ladner Trunk Road Trenant Park Square, Delta

Cost: Free

What: Treat Show’s improv comedians have toured the world with their unique brand of funny. Enjoy a night of laughs at China Cloud in Chinatown by the nine acclaimed performers and teachers of Blind Tiger Comedy.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees online, $20 at the door, or Pay What You Can. Purchase online

What: First Impressions Theatre continues its 40th Anniversary season with a brand-new version of Always… Patsy Cline by Ted Swindley. The celebration of the legendary country singer is based on the true story of Louise Seger, a huge Patsy Cline fan who became friends with the star through a series of heartfelt letters.

Always… Patsy Cline includes 27 of her biggest hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.”

When: Now until January 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Metro Theatre – 1370 Marine Drive SW, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the drive to the National Lacrosse League playoffs with a home game at Rogers Arena against the Calgary Roughnecks on January 13.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).

The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.

When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers. Book online

What: Help remove invasive plants and clean up litter at various parks in Surrey this winter. Tools and training will be provided, and all ages are welcome.

Nature Work Parties are drop-in and go ahead rain or shine, though events may be cancelled in high winds or extreme weather conditions. Participants are also asked to wear appropriate clothing for outdoor winter activities.

When: January 13, January 27, February 10 and February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am and 10:30 am staggered start times

Where: Various parks in Surrey

Admission: Free