Fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for as low as $198

Either say goodbye to 2022 or hello to 2023 with a cheap flight to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Fly to the stunning town known for its spectacular beaches, marine life and water sports, located on Mexico’s Pacific coast in Jalisco state.

A trip to the popular Puerto Vallarta could normally cost around $1,000 but with Flair Air prices start at $198 for a roundtrip ticket– which is base fare only.

According to YVR Deals, a realistic price for this flight (with carry-on luggage) would cost about $318 roundtrip or $358 roundtrip (with a piece of checked luggage).

These cheap nonstop flights are available in December and into January, February and March.

However, YVR Deals warns, “Booking with Flair comes with risk.”

“They’ve been known to drop routes without warning. If a flight is cancelled or delayed they usually don’t have an alternative way of getting you to your destination (many routes only have flights 2-3 times a week). This tends to become a larger risk during winter when weather can affect the operations of all airlines.”

How to book this flight deal

Go to Kayak or Skyscanner Enter Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta Select the travel date combinations suggested by YVR Deals: