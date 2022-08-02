Fly to Santiago, Chile, from Vancouver this winter for under $700 roundtrip
Aug 2 2022, 11:16 pm
Sneak in one last vacation before the end of the year with this cheap flight deal to Chile.
This December you can visit Chile’s capital, Santiago, which is surrounded by the breathtaking snow-capped Andes and the Chilean Coast Range.
If you fly from Vancouver to Santiago on December 4 and return on December 12, you can find a roundtrip for $664 with American Airlines.
- You might also like:
- You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Toronto for under $150 this fall
- Air Canada to launch new route from Vancouver to Bangkok, Thailand
- Four-day cruises from Vancouver to San Diego are less than $400 each
When heading to Chile, you will need to kill some time during a seven-hour layover in Dallas before landing in the vibrant city.
On the way back, you’ll be catching an overnight flight with this deal and layover in Dallas, again, for a little over four hours.
How to book the flight:
- Go to Google Flights
- Put in Vancouver as your departure city and Santiago for your destination
- Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and select December 4 as the departure date and December 12 as the return date