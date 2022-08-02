Fly to Santiago, Chile, from Vancouver this winter for under $700 roundtrip

Sneak in one last vacation before the end of the year with this cheap flight deal to Chile.

This December you can visit Chile’s capital, Santiago, which is surrounded by the breathtaking snow-capped Andes and the Chilean Coast Range.

If you fly from Vancouver to Santiago on December 4 and return on December 12, you can find a roundtrip for $664 with American Airlines.

When heading to Chile, you will need to kill some time during a seven-hour layover in Dallas before landing in the vibrant city.

On the way back, you’ll be catching an overnight flight with this deal and layover in Dallas, again, for a little over four hours.

How to book the flight: