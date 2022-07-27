You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Toronto for under $150 this fall
Jul 27 2022, 6:17 pm
If you’ve been waiting for a chance to hit up Toronto, fall is the perfect time to travel with cheap flights from Vancouver and Victoria.
This roundtrip flight from BC starts as low as $140, including tax.
Flights are through budget airline carriers Flair and Lynx, and available dates range from November to March.
This deal was flagged by YYZ Deals but we tried to book a week-long trip from November 1 to November 8, and the prices all line up.
- You might also like:
- You can fly from Vancouver to Fiji, Australia or New Zealand for under $700
- Cheap flight alert: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to BC for under $150 this fall
- Four-day cruises from Vancouver to San Diego are less than $400 each
How to book this flight deal
- Visit the Google Flights portal
- Enter the details and destination.
- And select and build your travel itinerary within the specified deal dates