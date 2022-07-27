NewsTravel DealsCuratedTravel

You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Toronto for under $150 this fall

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Jul 27 2022, 6:17 pm
Jakub Moravec/Shutterstock

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to hit up Toronto, fall is the perfect time to travel with cheap flights from Vancouver and Victoria.

This roundtrip flight from BC starts as low as $140, including tax.

Flights are through budget airline carriers Flair and Lynx, and available dates range from November to March.

This deal was flagged by YYZ Deals but we tried to book a week-long trip from November 1 to November 8, and the prices all line up.

How to book this flight deal

  1. Visit the Google Flights portal
  2. Enter the details and destination.
  3. And select and build your travel itinerary within the specified deal dates
