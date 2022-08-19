Vancouver's 24-hour public washrooms mapped

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

But, do you know where to go?

If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a toilet in Vancouver, you might have noticed that there are not a plethora of options available to you.

According to the City, Vancouver has around 100 public washrooms. Many of them are within Vancouver parks and most are open from dawn to dusk.

They even have a public washroom portal with maps to show you where the nearest potty is.

There are only a handful of 24-hour facilities available, and they are all concentrated in the downtown core.

Of course, many people respectfully use washrooms in spaces like shopping malls, hotels, and cafes, too. But the number of truly public facilities is limited.

And bathrooms are on people’s minds. Public washrooms were one of the top requests transit users had for TransLink amenities.

In BC, a lack of toilets was cited as one of the biggest barriers for people to enjoy trails, according to the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC.

On social media, TikToker @thelyghtlife, a self-proclaimed Toilet Tour Guide, shows Vancouverites the best place in the city to go.

A recent Reddit post asked the r/Vancouver community for recommendations on where to use the washroom Downtown late at night.

Users commented with suggestions like going to hotels, casinos, 24-hour cafes, and wearing adult diapers.

Easy access to safe and hygienic public facilities is an important human rights issue. Not only is it vital for unhoused people to have access to sanitation, but also, research from UBC has shown that women need twice as many public washrooms as men.

Do you think Vancouver could use more public bathrooms?