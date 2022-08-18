A sweet spot in Edmonton named best restroom in Canada (PHOTOS)

It’s the contest you never knew you needed to know about – Canada’s Best Restroom has officially named a 2022 winner and a spot in Edmonton has been crowned the best of the best.

Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that have that certain je ne sais quoi.

The winner will receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

You might also like: 3 restrooms in Alberta are vying to be named the best in Canada (PHOTOS)

RCMP in Alberta on the hunt for something a little unusual that's been stolen

"The arrogance": A bad park job at a mall in Alberta has sparked a debate

So, let’s take a look at the best restroom in Canada!

Majesty and Friends – Edmonton

Majesty and Friends is located in Manchester Square in Edmonton, so you already know it’s going to be neat.

The bright mural was inspired by the happiest treat on earth – ice cream. The flooring is Atra Flooring from Liverpool and the sprinkles are made by Urban Walls.

Not only is it the best restroom in the country, it certainly is one of the biggest Instagrammable spots in Edmonton. Pink toilet paper and a cherry brush? Sounds neat to us!

Last year, Borden Park in Edmonton won the $2,500 prize for being the best restroom in Canada. We love to see the title being upheld!

Other restroom contenders that lost to YEG are the Toronto Zoo’s African rainforest washroom, a restroom in the Versante hotel in Richmond, BC, and three other spots in Alberta.