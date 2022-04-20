TransLink to build multi-stall public washrooms at six busy locations

Metro Vancouver public transit riders have been asking for public washrooms, and now they are getting them.

TransLink’s multi-billion-dollar, 10-year expansion priorities strategy includes the implementation of public washrooms across the public transit system.

The first six public washrooms under this particular strategy will be built at busy bus exchanges and stations at a combined cost of $6.4 million, with each washroom location equipped with multiple stalls.

The public transit authority has yet to announce the specific locations.

To date, public washrooms have not been made available on the public transit system due not only to the cost of construction and installation but also to the much higher ongoing cost of operations, cleaning, and maintenance.

For that reason, the initial public washroom strategy budget is accompanied by an operating cost budget of $12 million — enough to operate the first six public washroom locations within the 10-year strategy duration.

Given the relative readiness of the spaces in a few years, two of the first public washroom locations are likely to include the future Broadway-City Hall and Arbutus stations of SkyTrain’s Millennium Line Broadway Extension, which will open in 2025. An empty space built into each of these new stations is intended to be used as public washrooms, when funding is made available for furnishing and operating the facilities.

A fully furnished public washroom already exists as part of Metrotown Station’s recent upgrade, but TransLink has not opened the facility due to the anticipated high operating cost.

Moreover, TransLink’s previous strategy for the public washroom at Metrotown Station was to have the tenant of the station’s new retail unit operate the facility. However, it has been unable to lease the space.

TransLink’s board of directors first approved in 2018 a strategy to introduce public washrooms at busy SkyTrain stations and bus exchanges, with such facilities potentially operated by third-party partnerships to maximize passenger experience, safety, and security, while also minimizing costs and risks to the public transit authority.

However, the 2018-approved strategy was not implemented as it was not paired with funding, but this will change if the public washrooms strategy, as part of the new 10-year plan, is approved by the Mayors’ Council this summer.

TransLink also previously reached an agreement with the Vancouver Park Board to cover the cost of installing two single-stall washroom structures on Melville Street next to SkyTrain Burrard Station, as part of the previously planned station upgrade. But it would not be part of TransLink’s public washroom strategy, as the Park Board would be responsible for maintenance. It is unclear if the two washrooms for Burrard Station will be retained in the revised station upgrade plans.

Public washrooms are part of TransLink’s new overall strategy of improving passenger amenities and “creature comforts,” which also entail more real-time digital displays, bus shelters, and an upgraded Compass system.

The introduction of systemwide public washrooms was top request from respondents in last year’s TransLink public consultation on amenities. Over the years, various city councils across the region have also made motions to formally ask the public transit authority to create public washrooms.

Currently, only the SeaBus terminals have fully accessible public washrooms, located at the northern end of the waiting areas. These ferry washrooms were recently renovated.

The online survey on what projects should be included in the 10-year expansion priorities is open through May 4, 2022.