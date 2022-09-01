Two more candidates who were previously under the Non-Partisan Association’s (NPA) tent have ditched the party and joined Colleen Hardwick’s TEAM For A Livable Vancouver.

The change of alliances announced today includes incumbent Vancouver Park Board Commissioner Tricia Barker.

“Today, I gave the NPA Board my resignation as a Park Board candidate with the NPA. I am grateful to the Board for the opportunity to run and the support they gave me during the 2018 campaign and my subsequent election as a Park Board commissioner,” said Barker in a statement.

“It has always been and will continue to be my goal to be a voice for seniors and people with disabilities in our parks and recreational facilities here in Vancouver. I intend to find a way to continue this important work.”

Kumi Kimura, who was formally announced as an NPA candidate for the Park Board just 17 days ago, is also joining TEAM.

Kimura has a background in hospitality and is currently the senior manager at the Musqueam Golf Course in Vancouver’s southwest corner.

“TEAM For A Livable Vancouver is thrilled to have Tricia Barker and Kumi Kimura both join us and our already impressive Park Board candidates to present a common sense alternative to city voters concerned about the future of the Park Board and our wonderful parks and recreation facilities,” said Hardwick, who is currently a city councillor and TEAM’s mayoral candidate.

“Tricia Barker has been a voice of reason on a Park Board where the majority have so often been out of step with Vancouverites. Her experience and commitment to our parks will greatly help our existing candidates, along with Kumi Kimura’s deep knowledge of recreational facilities and management.”

This brings TEAM’s number of Park Board candidates to a total of six — tying with Ken Sim’s ABC Vancouver.

It also brings the number of candidates who have left the NPA in recent weeks to four, including longtime Park Board commissioner and mayoral candidate John Coupar, and city councillor candidate Mauro Francis.

Coupar suddenly resigned from the NPA and ended his mayoral candidacy on August 5, following a meeting with the NPA Board.

On August 9, Francis departed the NPA for Mark Marissen’s Progress Vancouver party.

Today’s two additional resignations comes just two days after the NPA Board announced Fred Harding as their replacement mayoral candidate. Harding, who has been a controversial figure in the past, came in sixth place in his mayoral bid with the Vancouver 1st party during the 2018 civic election.

As of today, the NPA have five candidates running for 10 city councillor seats, including incumbent Melissa De Genova, and two candidates running for seven Park Board commissioner seats.

The civic election is scheduled for October 15, 2022.