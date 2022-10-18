Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween season is in full swing and Science World is treating teens to a sweet night out this week!

Science World’s Extravagant Evenings for Teens, or SWEET, is inviting youths aged 13 to 18 to enter the dome on Friday, October 21, and learn all about fear.

The free event takes place from 6 to 9 pm and will teach attendees all about the science of spooky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Science World (@scienceworldca)

You might also like: 13 family-friendly Halloween events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Enjoy big-screen scares in Metro Vancouver with Halloween drive-in night

Tricks and Treats: Playland hosting new family-friendly Halloween event this month

Participants will discover what happens to their brains and bodies when they’re feeling scared. They will also learn how to create frightful content to share with others.

Teens can take a trip through Science World’s haunted theatre, learn how to make their own special effects, and even try out the horror VR. Triple O’s and Gallery spaces will also be open.

Make sure to try out the creepy carnival games and see the eerie live shows. There will also be featured guest presenters and exhibitors from the Vancouver Film School, UBC’s School of Biomedical Engineering, and The Pacific Museum of Earth to explore.

Science World’s SWEET events are planned and run by the youth volunteer Teen Advisory Group.

When: October 21, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Science World at TELUS World of Science – 1455 Quebec Street

Cost: Free for youths ages 13 to 18, register online