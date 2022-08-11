EventsSummer

You can watch free outdoor documentaries in Downtown Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
|
Aug 11 2022, 9:48 pm
Vancouver Public Library/Twitter
Don’t put away that popcorn popper just yet!

We recently put together a list of places where you can enjoy outdoor movies in Metro Vancouver this summer, and we’re excited to add another one to the list.

DOXA Documentary Film Festival and Vancouver Public Library are teaming up for a series of documentary film screenings at the Central Branch in Downtown Vancouver, two of which will be held outside in Dilawri Square.

The first DOXA Outdoor Summer Screening, supported by the DVBIA and McMedia AV, is happening on Friday, August 12 and is titled Due Home.

Due Home is a celebration of local and Canadian documentary talent, with six short docs set to be shown on the giant screen. They include Cypher by Mariam Ingrid Barry and Eva Anandi Brownstein, Dear Mr. Dudley by Morgan Rhys Tams, Spirit Emulsion by Siku Allooloo, Echolocation by Nadia Shihab, And Ingrid by Hannah Dubois, and Beckwoman’s Hippie Emporium by Alixandra Buck.

DOXA VPL Beckwoman's Hippie Emporium

Beckwoman’s Hippie Emporium by Alixandra Buck/DOXA Online 2022

On Friday, August 19, DOXA and VPL will screen Dear Jackie by Henri Pardo. The feature documentary movie is a tribute to legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson as well as a portrait of Black life in Montreal. The film also examines racism and racial inequality in the city and Quebec via interviews and testimonies.

DOXA VPL Dear Jackie

Dear Jackie by Henri Pardo (Alex Margineanu/Catbird Films)

Outdoor documentary screenings start at 9 pm, and seating will be on the South Plaza steps. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows for seating, and of course, don’t forget the popcorn!

Vancouver Public Library

Vancouver Public Library/Twitter

DOXA will also host a free screening of Beyond Extinction: Sinixt Resurgence in the Central Branch’s Montalbano Family Theatre. Ali Kazimi’s acclaimed film is an enthralling first-hand recounting of the Sinixt Nation’s battle for recognition, as a people who the Canadian government had previously declared extinct.

DOXA VPL Beyond Extinction

Beyond Extinction: Sinixt Resurgence by Ali Kazimi (Louis Bockner/alikazimi.ca)

DOXA Outdoor Summer Screenings

When: August 12 and 19, 2022
Time: 9 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library – Dilawri Square at the corner of Homer Street and Robson Street
Admission: Free

