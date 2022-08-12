EventsSummerDH Community PartnershipOutdoors

Paddles Up: There's a free Dragon Boat Festival happening in Steveston this month

Daniel Chai
|
Aug 12 2022, 7:22 pm
Dragon Boat BC/Facebook
Thousands of dragon boat racers and fans will converge in Richmond next week for a huge community celebration on the shores of the Fraser River.

The 2022 Steveston Dragon Festival is taking place at Imperial Landing on Steveston’s waterfront on Saturday, August 20.

It will be the first festival in two years, and the free family-friendly event will feature live entertainment and festival displays, artisan and food vendors, and of course, exciting races.

An estimated 20,000 spectators are expected to cheer on the 2,000 athletes competing against each other in a series of dragon boat races.

On the day, you’ll also get to enjoy live music and cultural performances on the main stage by Michelle Kwan and her Guzheng, Coastal Wolf Pack, Luc LeMans, Hon Hsing Athletic Club, and Dj Gerard.

There will also be children’s activities, a festival marketplace, and a Red Truck patio to enjoy.

Dragon Boat BC

Dragon Boat BC/Facebook

The Steveston Dragon Boat Festival will have two special festival displays set up to explore, including the One Hundred Years of Wisdom – Debra Sparrow Musqueam Boat Display.

Dragon Boat BC launched the 2022 Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival in June by unveiling 18 new dragon boats.

The festival’s largest-ever capital investment was supported by Concord Pacific CEO Terry Hui and the Province of BC, and Sparrow drew from Musqueam culture to design the eye-catching and thought-provoking boat.

Dragon Boat

One Hundred Years of Wisdom – Debra Sparrow (Jeremy Dyson/Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival Society)

Visitors will also be able to see the Expo 86 Original Teak Dragon Boat Display, showcasing the original teak boats used at the historic event to launch dragon boat racing in Canada.

Steveston Dragon Boat Festival 2022

When: August 20, 2022
Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm
Where: Imperial Landing Park – Richmond
Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Steveston Dragon Boat Festival 

