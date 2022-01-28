Editor’s note: This post contains descriptions that may be triggering for some readers.

Islamic Relief Canada has released a report revealing how everyday Islamophobia affects Canadian Muslims.

Titled “In Their Words,” the report features compelling stories from Muslims across the country from all walks of life.

Through these accounts, it found that Islamophobia is not only systemic and normalized, but also gendered. A disproportionate number of Muslim women are victims of Islamophobia.

“We often hear about Islamophobia in the context of violent attacks, but what is less known are the everyday incidents and microaggressions Muslims experience regularly in all spheres of their lives,” said Reyhana Patel, head of communications and government relations at Islamic Relief Canada, in a statement. “With our report, we wanted to share those stories, and capture the long-term effects of hate.”

The stories in the report include that of a hijab-wearing woman in Ontario who was physically and verbally attacked on a university campus; a man who temporarily stopped participating in organized sports in Alberta after he experienced racial slurs; and a victim of the Quebec mosque shooting who was shot seven times and left paralyzed.

The report also concluded that short- and long-term consequences for those who experience Islamophobia include emotional and mental trauma, stress in personal and professional relationships, and even long-term physical injury.

Islamic Relief Canada is urging governments to “take all necessary actions to tackle Islamophobia and its root causes — through both practice and policy.”

Quebec has been criticized for implementing a religious symbol ban, known as Bill 21. The legislation bars workers in the public sector from wearing religious symbols in the workplace.

The report shares one story of a teacher in Quebec who almost lost her job for not complying when she was asked to remove her hijab at work due to Bill 21.

It was released just ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Quebec mosque shooting on Saturday, January 29, which is also the National Day of Remembrance and Action Against Islamophobia.