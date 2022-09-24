Anti-regime protest planned in support of Iranian people

A demonstration is set to happen in downtown Vancouver this weekend to show support for the people of Iran amidst civil turmoil.

Violent unrest has broken out in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for not wearing a hijab, violating the country’s strict laws.

Now, in Vancouver, where at least 46,055 people speak Farsi according to the 2016 census data, a protest will happen at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Community organization Persian Vancouver said that the event will be a large gathering of Iranians in support of Amini, in defence of oppressed people, and “in solidarity with the people’s movement against the criminal Islamic regime of Iran and toward freedom for the people of Iran.”

The demonstration is on Sunday, September 25, from 3:30 pm to 6 pm.