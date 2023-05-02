A FREE family bike festival rides into Concord Pacific Place this spring

Vancouver will be feeling pedal power this spring by Science World and False Creek with the return of a popular all-ages festival.

Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race are happening on Saturday, June 10, with kids’ activities, food trucks and a beer garden, and more to check out.

The city’s first major summer event of 2023 will take place on a new 900-metre cycling course on the north shore of False Creek.

Organizers shared that because the new configuration allows for a custom-designed route that is fully contained within Concord Pacific Place, it eliminates the need for closures of surrounding city streets. This means minimized disruptions for the neighbourhood residents.

“We are committed to the communities in which we build and have been enabling healthy living for over 30 years with our support of citywide events, charities and our progressive masterplans,” said Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific‎ Developments, in a release. “The Tour de Concord Festival and race embodies so much of what we represent.

“We’re grateful for the city’s support, and the nimbleness of their event and engineering staff were key in making this year’s event happen.”

Free Family Bike Festival will feature bike vendors and displays, free treats for kids and a beer garden for adults, and complimentary bike safety checks and tune-ups. Children aged 6 to 12 can also bring their own bicycles to ride on the closed course before the race starts.

Riders between the ages of 3 to 12 can also visit the kids zone to learn drop-in skills, tackle the obstacle course, and participate in games sessions.

Tour de Concord features a variety of race categories, including amateur races and men’s and women’s pro races.

A Concord charity race will also be held, with 10 teams of three cyclists racing to complete eight 900-metre laps. The best-combined team lap times overall will win $5000 for the local kids’ charity or organization of their choosing.

“The City of Vancouver is proud to once again welcome cyclists from across North America for this marquee race,” said Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver. “Events like the Tour de Concord are an important part of creating a fun and vibrant atmosphere around our city – we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this year’s race.”

Guests are encouraged to register online and to check in on-site for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including Trek gift cards and a staycation at the Westin Bayshore with a visit to VIDA Spa.

When: June 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – False Creek next to Science World – 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online