Vancouver Pride Parade transforms neighbourhoods with a celebration of love (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Across Our Queer Bodies: A Sash Decorating Textile Workshop to Celebrate Pride

Thousands today transformed Vancouver’s West End to False Creek and showed their love as they flaunting their pride at this years 45th annual Vancouver Pride Parade.

This year, the new 3.1-kilometre-long parade route started at the intersection of Denman Street and Davie Street and end at Concord Pacific Place.

However, after the parade dispersed in False Creek, the fun keeps going at the 2023 VanPrideFest in Creekside Park, Concord Community Park, and Concord Pacific Place.

The free festival this Sunday features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more.

Toronto-raised Fefe Dobson will headline the free VanPrideFest alongside DJ duo Coco & Breezy, Madison Rose, and Prado Monroe.

Here are a few of our favourite photos, and videos from pride so far this weekend:

Vancouver Pride Parade 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/ujB0GHEsck — Richard Yeh (@Richard42607505) August 6, 2023

It’s #Pride in Vancouver today and the parade was repping some very important things: QUEER BOOKS & LIBRARIANS & LIBRARIES as safe spaces cc/ @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/GN85SBbKH3 — BackstageRider 🤘🏼 (@BackstageRider) August 6, 2023

At YVR, we connect the proud with pride and we're grateful to be able to celebrate love in all its forms today. The energy in the city is electric and we couldn’t be more proud of our friends @vancouverpride. #Pride2023 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BsGAkv8X3t — YVR (@yvrairport) August 6, 2023

Finally met the tail head of the Vancouver Pride Parade. 🏳️‍🌈 Led by the First Nations. #VanPride pic.twitter.com/x4ePTQRaZg — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 6, 2023

First time at the Pride Parade in Vancouver. It was different from the Toronto pride parade and much bigger than the Tokyo parade. Had a great time pic.twitter.com/kVLmmxGj8g — LBP (@MrsSteak) August 6, 2023

What a great day! @SFU students, faculty, staff and alumni at the Vancouver Pride Parade today 🏳️‍🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/gpG7H4hoMG — SFU Alumni (@SFUalumni) August 6, 2023