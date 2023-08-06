Vancouver Pride Parade transforms neighbourhoods with a celebration of love (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Thousands today transformed Vancouver’s West End to False Creek and showed their love as they flaunting their pride at this years 45th annual Vancouver Pride Parade.
This year, the new 3.1-kilometre-long parade route started at the intersection of Denman Street and Davie Street and end at Concord Pacific Place.
However, after the parade dispersed in False Creek, the fun keeps going at the 2023 VanPrideFest in Creekside Park, Concord Community Park, and Concord Pacific Place.
The free festival this Sunday features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more.
Toronto-raised Fefe Dobson will headline the free VanPrideFest alongside DJ duo Coco & Breezy, Madison Rose, and Prado Monroe.
Here are a few of our favourite photos, and videos from pride so far this weekend:
Vancouver Pride Parade 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/ujB0GHEsck
— Richard Yeh (@Richard42607505) August 6, 2023
It’s #Pride in Vancouver today and the parade was repping some very important things: QUEER BOOKS & LIBRARIANS & LIBRARIES as safe spaces cc/ @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/GN85SBbKH3
— BackstageRider 🤘🏼 (@BackstageRider) August 6, 2023
Happy #vancouverpride!🌈 pic.twitter.com/D0qja90FuT
— Sarah Kergin (@sarah_kergin) August 6, 2023
At YVR, we connect the proud with pride and we're grateful to be able to celebrate love in all its forms today. The energy in the city is electric and we couldn’t be more proud of our friends @vancouverpride. #Pride2023 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BsGAkv8X3t
— YVR (@yvrairport) August 6, 2023
Happy Pride, Vancouver! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/YFzojczhQ9
— Vancouver Warriors (@nllwarriors) August 6, 2023
Happy #vanpride pic.twitter.com/kdpiN8IgLp
— Eric Vander Wal (@TheVanderWal) August 6, 2023
Finally met the tail head of the Vancouver Pride Parade. 🏳️🌈 Led by the First Nations. #VanPride pic.twitter.com/x4ePTQRaZg
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 6, 2023
HAPPY PRIDE, VANCOUVER pic.twitter.com/F5UiwrD8fb
— Anna (@Anna_Shuayre) August 6, 2023
Celebrating #Pride2023 in style with the @TransLink crew! #vancouverpride pic.twitter.com/FPfKJ3yaI0
— Thor Diakow (@thordiakow) August 6, 2023
Happy Pride Parade Day everyone! @vancouverpride @WestEndBIA #pride #vancouverpride #VancouverPrideDay pic.twitter.com/0XcVpujm88
— Vancouver's Best Places (@VansBestPlaces) August 6, 2023
.@Surrey_Schools in @vancouverpride parade @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/7Bkw8ZGqnD
— Anna Burns (@AnnaBBurns) August 6, 2023
First time at the Pride Parade in Vancouver. It was different from the Toronto pride parade and much bigger than the Tokyo parade. Had a great time pic.twitter.com/kVLmmxGj8g
— LBP (@MrsSteak) August 6, 2023
What a great day! @SFU students, faculty, staff and alumni at the Vancouver Pride Parade today 🏳️🌈✨ pic.twitter.com/gpG7H4hoMG
— SFU Alumni (@SFUalumni) August 6, 2023
- You might also like:
- Vancouver Pride Festival drops musical lineup with serious Canadian talent
- FREE Movies Under the Stars returns to downtown Surrey this month
- A FREE family-friendly Block Party is taking over Granville Street this month
Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society