Vancouver Pride Parade transforms neighbourhoods with a celebration of love (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

DH Vancouver Staff
|
Aug 6 2023, 11:44 pm
Vancouver Pride/Instagram

Thousands today transformed Vancouver’s West End to False Creek and showed their love as they flaunting their pride at this years 45th annual Vancouver Pride Parade.

This year, the new 3.1-kilometre-long parade route started at the intersection of Denman Street and Davie Street and end at Concord Pacific Place.

However, after the parade dispersed in False Creek, the fun keeps going at the 2023 VanPrideFest in Creekside Park, Concord Community Park, and Concord Pacific Place.

The free festival this Sunday features drag performances, a marketplace, food and drink vendors, and more.

Toronto-raised Fefe Dobson will headline the free VanPrideFest alongside DJ duo Coco & Breezy, Madison Rose, and Prado Monroe.

Here are a few of our favourite photos, and videos from pride so far this weekend:

Daily Hive

Daily Hive

Daily Hive

 

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society 

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
