Vancouver Pride reveals first summer events in vibrant festival season

One of the city’s most popular festivals is preparing for a busy summer season, and it has unveiled the first events in its packed schedule.

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) announced today that the theme of its 2023 festival will be “Reconnect,” with exciting events and activities beginning this month and ending with the annual festival on July 28.

According to the society, “Reconnect” epitomizes VPS’ ongoing commitment to amplifying the voices of Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, and racialized communities.

“It signifies an opportunity to reconnect with our history, physical spaces, and most importantly, with each other,” said VPS in a release. “Through ‘Reconnect,’ VPS aims to celebrate the crucial relations between VPS and the city’s unsung queer communities.”

Pride season kicks off with East Side Pride at Grandview Park on Saturday, June 24. Batty B Banks hosts the free all-ages event, and guests will enjoy drag performances, live concerts, an artisan market, food vendors, and demos by Science World and Forbidden Walking Tours.

Vancouver Pride Festival returns from July 28 to August 6. Programming will be curated by local 2SLGBTQAI+ groups such as Normie Corp, Ricecake, House of Bukuru, Queers & Beers, Comedy Here Often, and more.

The highly anticipated Posh Ball, presented by Van Vogue Jam, transforms Parq Vancouver into a lavish party on the fest’s first day, with events also happening at Davie Lounge, VanPrideFest, and venues around the city.

Festival-goers will want to ensure Davie Lounge is in their Pride schedule, as programming this year include live performances by ENBY 6 and Virago Nation, a queer poetry slam, a comedy showcase, and the first-ever all-Black Pride party presented by AfroQueer.

The 2023 Vancouver Pride Festival on August 5 and 6 can be found in its new home at Concorde Pacific Place. The newly expanded celebration includes concerts, DJs, drag performers, food trucks, and more.

Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Vancouver Pride Society