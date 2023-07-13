Vancouver port strike nears end as tentative agreement reached

The strike impacting workers at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority looks to be nearing its end following both sides coming to a tentative agreement.

Today, the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the ILWU on a four-year deal that “recognizes the skills and efforts of BC’s waterfront workforce.”

“The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by both parties and subsequently, details of the agreement will not be released at this time.”

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) began strike action on July 1, and the effects of that strike were felt immediately. Over 7,000 members were involved in the strike action.

Yesterday, a news release from the Port of Vancouver suggested that progress was being made toward a deal “following Minister O’Regan’s request for a federal mediator to send a settlement proposal.”

As of Wednesday, July 12, nine of 29 marine cargo terminals were impacted by strike action.

“One dollar of every three of Canada’s trade in goods outside of North America moves through the Port of Vancouver, so any disruption to port operations has a significant impact globally and on Canadians who rely on the businesses that import and export goods through the port for employment and for reliable access to the products that support each of us every day,” Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said in a statement earlier this week.



On top of that, yesterday, the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said that as of July 12, $8.9 billion in trade had been disrupted.

The BCMEA added that it “regrets the significant impact this labour disruption has had on the economy, businesses, workers, customers, and ultimately, all Canadians.”