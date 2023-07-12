Impressive $200M superyacht spotted in Vancouver has ties to Putin (PHOTOS)

A superyacht spotted in Vancouver has interesting affiliations and connections to Russian politics, including a loose connection to Russia’s unpopular president, Vladimir Putin.

The ship in question is the AV Yacht (aka the Attessa V), currently owned by US billionaire Dennis Washington, who also owns another superyacht we’ve covered, the Attessa IV.

A picture of the yacht reportedly arriving in Vancouver was shared on Twitter.

I’m so excited my new yacht has arrived in Vancouver. Hey @jimgordontv would you like to shoot an episode of your show aboard the good ship Lollipop?? pic.twitter.com/eOy2kMUgUy — CheapandCheerful🌈 (@RonWilsonVan) July 11, 2023

Here’s what we know about the superyacht spotted in Vancouver, including how it connects to Putin.

Boat International is the “global authority in superyachting,” and it has some interesting facts about the AV Yacht.

Built by German Blohm & Voss, the 95.15 m motor yacht was delivered in 2010. The top speed is 20 knots, with a cruising speed of 16 knots powered by two diesel engines.

SuperYachtFan says that the masterpiece is valued at US$200 million. That’s before annual running costs of around US$20 million. It also accommodates 24 guests with a crew of 33.

How does Putin come into the conversation about this yacht? Well, the Russian president had a relationship with the yacht’s former owner.

SuperYachtFan reports that Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov previously owned the yacht.

In 2012, Prokhorov said he would run against Putin as an independent. Prokhorov was once the owner of the NBA franchise the Brooklyn Nets. NetsDaily writes that Putin forced Prokhorov to sell the Nets after US-Russian relations soured following the invasion of Ukraine back in 2014.

“The yacht caught media attention when US comedian and The Late Show host Stephen Colbert visited Mikhail Prokhorov in Russia and discussed the yacht and his lifestyle,” SuperYachtFan writes.

To learn more about the yacht, read all about it here.