If you’re job hunting around Metro Vancouver, look no further than Port Moody.

The City of Port Moody is currently hiring for a range of positions, and you could even earn up to $53 an hour in some of the roles.

From recreation to planning to civilian police work, there’s a job for everyone.

Senior Planner (Development)

Salary: $49.61 to $53.41/hour

Who should apply: Do you have considerable knowledge of community planning and land use? If so, you should apply for the Senior Planner position. The City of Port Moody is looking for someone with a master’s degree in community planning or a related field and five years of professional experience in community planning practices and procedures.

Spin Instructor

Salary: $27/hour

Who should apply: Spin your way into this job with your BCRPA Fitness Certification and Cycling Certification. City of Port Moody is hiring casual positions for spin instructors to lead a variety of recreational programs. You have to be prepared to work weekends as well as weekdays.

Seasonal Horticultural Assistant

Salary: $33.09 to $35.62/hour

Who should apply: Applicants with a Grade 12 education supplemented with horticultural courses and a year’s worth of horticulture experience. This role requires you to have a strong knowledge of all things plants and experience using hand tools. You will also need a valid driver’s licence.

Victim Services Caseworker

Salary: $34.32 to $36.94/hour

Who should apply: This role is a maternity/paternity cover for up to 18 months and will require the successful applicant to provide crisis intervention services such as referrals to community resources, information on justice system processes, and after-hours on-call support. You will need at least one year’s experience in delivering police-based intervention services.

Specialty Instructor – Curling

Salary: $22/hour

Who should apply: This role requires you to coordinate children and adults in various recreational settings and ensure their safety both on and off the ice. You will need to know emergency first aid with CPR-C and a personable and dynamic demeanour to be one of the curling instructors here.

Disclosure Clerk – Operations Support

Salary: $35.62 to $38.33/hour

Who should apply: You might be suited to this role if you have a strong knowledge of the justice system. The City of Port Moody is looking for a Disclosure Clerk to complete electronic disclosure packages for Crown Counsel and to support criminal investigations. You need to have a valid BC Driver’s licence, three to five years of related work experience, and the ability to work non-standard hours.

House Technician II (RFT)

Salary: $34.32 to $36.94/hour

Who should apply: If you like fast-paced work, this could be a job for you. A house technician is needed to schedule auxiliary staff and operate equipment during events at the 200-seat community Inlet Theatre. You will need a valid BC driver’s licence and two years minimum experience in the operation and maintenance of entertainment industry technical equipment. Also, this role may include evening and weekend shifts.

