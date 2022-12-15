Parcel waiting to be nabbed by a porch pirate (WoodysPhotos/Shutterstock)

Vancouver police have stopped a potentially prolific porch pirate.

On December 7, the VPD Property Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Burnaby home.

During that search, police recovered Nike runners, golf clubs, scooters, tools, and “dozens of other would-be Christmas presents. Most of the parcels have now been returned to the rightful owners.”

The suspected porch pirate, James Wood, has been charged with two counts of theft while the investigation continues.

VPD says the investigation into the accused Vancouver porch pirate led to thousands of dollars in stolen Christmas presents being returned.

According to the VPD, between September 1 and December 7, 146 package thefts were reported to the police. Almost half of them occurred in November alone.

“Most parcel thefts occur in residential areas, like South Vancouver, where items are often left on doorsteps.”

The VPD is reminding people that there are some steps they can take to avoid having their packages stolen, including:

Getting your package delivered to an alternate address, like your workplace

Customize your delivery and request a signature or hold for pick-up

Install a package lockbox

“Every year, the holiday season brings an increase in parcel thefts,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin.

“The porch pirates follow vans for Amazon, UPS, and other delivery companies, then steal packages from peoples’ doorsteps after drivers drop them off.”