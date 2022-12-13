The RCMP is offering a major private reward of $100,000 for information relating to an incident in Houston, BC, earlier this year.

Daily Hive reported on the story involving 20 “axe-wielding protesters” suspected of a violent attack at a pipeline site in the Houston area of BC in February of this year.

Now, RCMP officials are turning to the public for assistance.

In a statement, BC RCMP says it hopes to acquire new leads on the case and that the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, as well as Crime Stoppers, are offering a private reward of up to $100,000 for any information leading to the arrest and charge of anyone responsible for the crime.

Damage caused included “downed trees, tar-covered stumps, wire, boards with spikes in them, and fires had been lit throughout the debris at the 41 km mark, and an old school bus blocked the 43 km mark.”

Video footage of the perpetrators of the crime showed them attacking a company vehicle while an employee was inside the truck. The incident occurred at the Marten Forest Service Road at the Coastal GasLink camp near Houston, BC.

In the videos, several people dressed in white outfits approach multiple vehicles, attacking them with axes and spray painting them.

“The amount of destruction and extreme, violent behaviour by these criminals went far beyond the scope of protesting an issue,” says Chief Superintendent John Brewer, gold commander of the Community-Industry Response Group.

“They have victimized innocent individuals who were simply doing their job.”

While the RCMP has conducted interviews and followed up on leads, it has yet to uncover any new tips or information that could identify the people responsible.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Houston RCMP at 1-250-845-2204, or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a message at Solvecrime.ca.