Footage shows man getting punched in the face by stranger in Gastown (VIDEO)

Vancouver Police have released footage of an unprovoked attack in Gastown, which shows a man with a group of friends getting punched in the face by a stranger.

The unprovoked attack took place last month, but the video Vancouver Police have released is new, with hopes that the footage will lead to information about the suspect involved.

According to the VPD, the attack was one of many unprovoked assaults in Gastown last month.

When VPD shared information about the Gastown assaults in November, witnesses said that a man slapped a woman, assaulted a cyclist, then tried to attack someone walking amongst a group of people outside Nester’s Market. Police say he was also trying to start a fight by the Metropole Pub and brandished a weapon before police confronted him.

The man walking amongst a group of people is the one who was punched in the face by the stranger in Gastown, which VPD has shared footage of.

In the video, you see the attacker, with what looks like a towel draped over his head, approach a group walking down the sidewalk, and punch a man in the face.

He keeps walking and looks like he is about to swing at a female passerby, but instead walks on.

“This assault appears to have occurred without provocation,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin.

“We are asking the people in this video to come forward, as not only are they victims of a crime, but they could have important information on the circumstances that led up to the assaults.”

VPD officers responded to numerous 911 calls on November 28 about the alleged Gastown assaults.

“Following a confrontation with VPD and Transit Police, the suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.”

Anyone with information can call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.