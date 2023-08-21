Car filmed driving along Vancouver seawall shocks onlookers (VIDEO)

A driver in Vancouver turned some heads after they seemingly took a wrong turn and drove along the seawall.

Alex Lew caught the “casual seawall drive” on video when she was near the Maritime Museum around 2:30 pm on Saturday.

“It was two older people in the car, and even though the video doesn’t show it, some people did try and direct them to the correct way but they were ignored!” she explained.

Lew said she didn’t see what caused them to drive on the popular Vancouver walk path.

While it was dangerous, Lew said the vehicle was moving slowly “so people could easily run past the car if they wanted to.”



“Most people saw the car, were a bit shocked, and just kept going. I guess they figured the car would figure it out eventually!” she added.

The Vancouver Police Department did not receive any reports about this incident, saying, “It’s not a common occurrence, but it does happen.”