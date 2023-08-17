Man attacked by stranger at East Vancouver bus stop

Vancouver police say a 58-year-old man was significantly injured in an unprovoked stranger attack at an East Vancouver bus stop.

The attack happened just before 9:30 am on Wednesday at a stop near Kingsway and McKinnon Street in the Renfrew-Collingwood neighbourhood.

“A stranger began yelling and acting erratically, then attacked the man without provocation before walking off,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

The attack left the victim with head injuries, and he was found by a passerby who called 911. He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police tracked down security images of the suspect after canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and are asking the public to call police if they recognize him.

Police describe the suspect as a man with red hair and a beard with a tattoo on his upper right arm. He was wearing all black at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-4034.