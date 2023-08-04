The Vancouver Police Department is hiring for some tech-savvy admin jobs

If you’re passionate about keeping the city safe, the Vancouver Police Department has just the task for you.

The VPD is 1,300 officers strong who are supported by over 400 civilian employees, and you could be one of them.

Administrative service positions are being offered on both a permanent and temporary basis, and they are great for those looking for office experience.

The #VPD has openings for an administrative assistant, a clerk typist, a clerk reviewer, and for our casual/temp pool. We offer a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, along with competitive benefits and pay. Learn more: https://t.co/6fDpOuI4eJ pic.twitter.com/wdlX9IMUfE — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 3, 2023

Wages are tailored to the position and experience and are paid hourly.

If you have strong organizational skills, check out the full-time administrative assistant position at the VPD Board Office. The pay ranges from $29.63 to $37.04 per hour. What’s better is that this position comes with health benefits and a defined benefit pension plan, according to the job posting.

But for those looking for more temporary and assignment-based gigs, the VPD has some great options.

All that texting might pay off with the clerk typist position. It is a full-time position that is expected to last approximately one year and would pay from $26.87 to $31.56 per hour. You will not only be responsible for typing but will also provide customer service at the front desk.

Those who want to get some short-term experience in the VPD office environment can also apply for the VPD casual/temp pool. Team members will be called as needed for temporary assignments. The pay range for this on-call position will range from $26.87 to $34.23 per hour. While casual employees won’t have the same benefits as regular employees, they will receive a percentage in lieu of them.

Visit the VPD website to learn more about these positions.